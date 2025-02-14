Ten-year-old girl found to have brain tumour during eye test for new specs

A mum and daughter's day out to buy the youngster new glasses turned into the scariest shopping trip ever - when opticians discovered an egg-shaped brain tumour

Emma Mansfield took her excited daughter Esmé Mansfield, then nine, for a routine eye test in April so she could pick out some new glasses. But the fun retail trip soon took a turn when the Specsavers optometrist in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, detected swelling on the schoolgirl's optic nerve and referred her to hospital for further tests.

The 35-year-old nursery teacher was stunned when MRI scans revealed a brain tumour on Esmé's optical nerve, tearfully pleading with the surgeon ‘please don't let her die’. Esmé underwent a gruelling seven-and-a-half-hour op on June 13 last year to remove the grade 2 central neurocytoma.

The upbeat schoolgirl, now 10, emerged from theatre with most of the benign tumour removed - and requesting a McDonald's chicken nugget meal. Mum-of-three Emma said Esmé is now back at school and thriving thanks to the tumour being spotted early and is urging people to never skip routine eye tests as it saved her life.

Emma, from Scunthorpe, North Yorkshire, said: “Our consultant said we've found a mass on Esmé's brain. I remember saying to him 'is it a brain tumour?' and he said ‘I'm really sorry, yes it is’. It was my worst nightmare hearing those words, it was very scary. I said ‘please don't let her die’. We decided to call it an egg to Esmé, because I was like ‘how do I tell my nine-year-old?’ - it was just easy terminology to use. The eye test saved her life.”

Passing the letter chart test with flying colours, and no symptoms to report to the optometrist, the eye test appeared to be a regular visit until he looked at the back of Esmé's eyes. After examining her eye more closely with a hospital-grade OCT scan he wrote a referral letter and told them to go to hospital immediately. After a series of MRI scans, doctors told a devastated Emma and her 35-year-old electrical engineer husband Daniel Mansfield that Esmé had a brain tumour.

Emma said: “She wasn't poorly, there were no symptoms at all, it was just a routine eye test. She was very excited she was going to get some new glasses. She was quite happy with the lens check, the scan at the back of the eye changed things. He showed us the image of the back of the eye and explained what he saw - there was a build-up of pressure, which was causing her optic nerve to be swollen.”

Esmé went to an eye clinic in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, where she underwent a few MRI scans before being referred to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Emma said: “We went to Sheffield on the Tuesday and she had surgery on the Thursday. Where her tumour is growing is attached to her optical nerve so it was quite easy to get to. It was awful waiting while she was in surgery, it was the longest day. After seven-and-a-half-hour brain surgery the first thing she asked for in recovery was a McDonald's, but she had a yoghurt instead.

“It's a slow-growing tumour so it will grow back. The surgeon didn't remove it all, because if he had she would have lost her sight.”

Esmé was discharged from hospital four days later and spent the rest of the school term at home recovering. Now, the bubbly little girl is back at school part-time and competitive swimming and has six-monthly MRIs to monitor it.

Emma said: “To meet her you'd never know that in June she was fighting for her life, kids are so resilient. She's gone through it with a smile on her face, she's the most incredible little girl.”

Emma is sharing what Esmé's been through to highlight the importance of attending regular eye tests, sand said: “They're so important. If we'd not gone to that eye test we wouldn't have known she had this tumour growing inside her. Regular eye tests are incredibly important, it's not just your vision - they can find so much from looking at your eyes. I want to push the importance of eye tests and how crucial they are for children and adults as well. Having one could potentially save a child's life. As awful as the last six months have been, I'm so grateful to the optician at Specsavers for what he did. I think he knew what he saw and what was coming. I'm grateful for him and what he did because I still have years of adventures with her.”

Agyapal Dhaliwal, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Scunthorpe, said: “We are thrilled that Esmé is recovering well and that her family are sharing their story to remind others not to forgo their two-yearly eye examinations. While Esmé's condition is rare, it does highlight that a visit to an optician can sometimes detect an undiagnosed health issue. A thorough eye test will check the overall health of the eye and in some cases like Esmé, raise a concern that needs further investigation.

“We would also urge people to make an appointment with their optician right away if they are experiencing anything unusual such as blurred vision or frequent headaches. It is always best to be overly cautious when it comes to our health and your optician will be more than happy to listen to your concerns.”

What is a benign brain tumour?

A benign (non-cancerous) brain tumour is a mass of cells that grows relatively slowly in the brain. Non-cancerous brain tumours tend to stay in one place and do not spread. It will not usually come back if all of the tumour can be safely removed during surgery. If the tumour cannot be completely removed, there's a risk it could grow back. In this case it'll be closely monitored using scans or treated with radiotherapy.