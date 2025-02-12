Third of Brits admit to having an office romance, new survey reveals

User (UGC) Submitted

Extent of office relationships revealed as dating expert shares tips on the pros and cons of mixing work and love

More than a third of British workers (35.2%) have had a romance with a colleague, according to a nationwide survey by flexible workplace specialists Office Freedom.

The survey also found that office romances are particularly common among 25-34-year-olds, with 43.4% admitting to having dated a colleague. Meanwhile, 14% of all workers revealed they had been involved in more than one workplace relationship.

The survey also revealed the most common way workplace relationships start is by; working directly together in the same team (21.9%), followed by casual conversations in communal spaces (16.3%), and after-work drinks (14.7%). Company parties (8.5%) and coffee/lunch breaks (8.3%) were also key moments where sparks flew.

Dating expert Jacob Lucas commented on the findings: “On the plus side, having a romantic connection at work can make the day more enjoyable, especially if you’re in a job that lacks excitement. A bit of flirting, shared glances, or secret moments can add some fun to your routine. It also means you’ll always have someone in your corner during workplace disputes, your schedules are likely to align, and your partner will truly understand the pressures of your job—something that can be difficult in relationships where work lives are separate.”

“However, the downsides shouldn’t be ignored. If things don’t work out, seeing an ex every day at work can make moving on incredibly difficult. Workplace gossip is another concern—colleagues will talk, and if one partner is in a senior position, accusations of favouritism can create tension. There’s also the risk of distraction, which could impact career progression, and even jealousy from co-workers who might not take kindly to the relationship. Perhaps the biggest challenge is separating work from personal life—when your professional and romantic worlds merge, it can be hard to switch off.”

“While office romances can be fulfilling, it’s important to weigh up the risks before diving in.”