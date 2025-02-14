The husband of a TikTok star who died earlier this week of colon cancer at the age of 26 has paid tribute to her on Valentine’s Day.

Caden Hutchins’ wife of 15 months Bailey Hutchins died on Sunday (February 9) after a two year battle with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The 28-year-old announced her death in an Instagram post on the following day (Monday Feburary 10). “I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night,” he wrote alongside a photo of his late wife overlooking a cluster of mountain tops.

He added: “She fought such a tough, incredible fight these past two years, and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey. Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me.”

Now, 28-year-old Caden has paid tribute to his late wife on Valentine’s Day (Friday February 14). On Instagram, he shared clips from a video he had created documenting their 12 year relationship, with one image showing each year of their romance.

Each of the images in the carousel of photos had the caption ‘I loved you in’ followed by the year. In the main post caption, he wrote: “In Honour Of Valentine’s Day I Hope To Post A Tribute Honouring Bailey And I’s Love For Each Other Over The Years - On Bailey’s TikTok: HealingWithBailey. Here Is A Few Screenshots of the Video; Some Pictures that Put a Smile on My Face. Love You B.”

Caden Hutchins, the husband of late TikTok star Bailey Hutchins, has paid tribute to her on Valentine's Day, days after she died from colon cancer. Photo by Instagram/@cadenhutchins. | Instagram/@cadenhutchins

Bailey, who was an influencer but also a registered nurse, had more than 160,000 followers across both Instagram and TikTok and used her platform to urge people to seek out early cancer diagnosis.

On her pages, the late star spoke about her medical journey and diagnosis of colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis, discussed her passion for wellness, and shared personal milestones, including her relationship and wedding with her husband, who she married in November 2023.

It appears Bailey had been admitted to hopsital prior to her death. On January 14 she took to TikTok to share a brief update about how her health had taken a turn for the worse and she needed to undergo surgery.

Her final post was on January 19, in which she said she didn’t want to keep updating her followers other than to tell them, “I am alive.”

Many comments have been left on Caden’s latest post, some praising him for his tribute and also many leaving their own tributes to Bailey. One person said: “Very beautiful. I think she would love it.”

Another said: “So sorry for your loss. You were part of the reason she had so much light to give. Your love was her strength. And now I hope that love will be your strength. We miss her.”

A third person wrote: “I haven’t stopped thinking about her since she passed. She was an absolutely beautiful young woman; an amazing couple. You had a love for each other that not many people will ever know. God bless you Caden.”