Actor Greg Cipes, the voice of Teen Titans’ Beast Boy, took to his social media accounts to reveal his Parkinson's diagnosis.

On his Instagram account, Greg Cipes shared a video and wrote: “Yo what’s up party people? Beast Boy in the house, aka Greg Cipes, in the house. Little update, I’ve healed myself from skin cancer, COVID, heavy metal poisoning, chronic disease in the bones, and now I got diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, which I’m gonna beat to. You’re gonna be able to come with me on this healing journey and rejoice and learn a bunch. Adios and see you soon.”

Teen Titans star Greg Cipes shares Parkinson's diagnosis on social media. Photo: gregcipes/Instagram | Photo: gregcipes/Instagram

Following his video, Greg Cipes has been inundated with messages of support. One fan wrote:”Xo. Thank you for being such a positive influence and inspiration. I hope you're feeling improvement, whilst another wrote: “Wow! Great positioning and all! You're doing great 💯 keep at it never give up my brother 😎🙏🏽❤️.”

As well as being the voice of Beast Boy, Greg Cipes has also voiced characters such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Michelangelo, Ben 10’s Kevin Levin, and Ultimate Spider-Man’s Iron Fist. Back in 2022, Greg Cipes was interviewed by Comics Beat and discussed how his role as Beast Boy in Young Justice reflected his own struggles.

Greg Cipes told Comics Beat that “Beast Boy’s issues paralleled what I’ve gone through my whole life. One way or another, what Beast Boy is going through in his world, I am going through it in mine. While I was recording these dark moments that Beast Boy went through in Young Justice, I was going through my own moments with tragedy and being sick. I channeled it into the character and into these scenes and it really just worked. People are responding in such a beautiful way to Beast Boy to being more vulnerable and this other side of Beast Boy that you’ve never seen before.”