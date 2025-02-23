Iconic folk singer-songwriter Bill Fay has died aged 81.

The folk music legend's label, Dead Oceans, released an emotional statement to confirm the star passed away "peacefully" in London. Bill, who had previously been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, died on Saturday morning (22 February).

The statement called Bill a "gentle man and a gentleman, wise beyond our times." His label also explained how the star was working on new music just a month before his death. They revealed they still hope to release the album in the future despite his sad passing.

The statement read: "He was a private person with the biggest of hearts, who wrote immensely moving, meaningful songs that will continue to find people for years to come. Bill's first two albums, Bill Fay and Time of the Last Persecution, found a modest but loving audience upon their release at the dawn of the 1970s. While they weren't considered commercial successes at the time, they continue to inspire devotion decades on, now known as overlooked classics from the era."

“With enormous help from producer Joshua Henry, who tracked Bill down and convinced him to make another album, Bill later went on to make three more albums with Dead Oceans: Life is People (2012), his first release for forty years; Who is the Sender? (2015); and Countless Branches (2020), enjoying his cult status in real time.

"Only a month before his passing, Bill was busy working on a new album. Our hope is to find a way to finish and release it, but for now, we remember Bill's legacy as the 'man in the corner of the room at the piano', who quietly wrote heartfelt songs that touched and connected with people around the world. Life Is People. With love, Bill's friends at Dead Oceans."

Fans online called him "one of the greatest". One user explained: "It would be nearly impossible for me to convey the impact that Bill's music has had on my life. Few writers spoke to the human condition and the beauty of this world, like Bill Fay. May he rest in peace."