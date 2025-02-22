The cause of death of a man who died at Manchester Airport has been revealed.

A man died at Manchester Airport after swallowing cocaine hidden in his underwear, sparking an investigation into the sudden death, it has been reported. Earlier this week Border Force officers are understood to have stopped the man while he was making his way through security in Terminal 2 ahead of a flight.

He was reportedly detained in relation to alleged drug offences, but "became unwell" and died shortly after. Sources confirmed he was searched and arrested after cocaine was found in his underwear.

He was taken to a holding area after his arrest, where he became unwell as he is believed to have swallowed the drugs. Paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at 1.53pm. The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IOPC), is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 27 year-old man's death following his arrest.

In an earlier statement, the IOPC said: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a 27 year-old man's death following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 19 February. Our investigation follows a referral from the Home Office which detailed how the man was due to travel from the airport on Wednesday and was stopped after displaying unusual behaviour.

"He was subsequently arrested by officers and taken to a holding area where he became unwell and paramedics were called. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at 1.53pm. After being notified of the man’s death, we declared an independent investigation into the circumstances at 4.29pm on Wednesday. IOPC investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering evidence." The man's family are currently being supported by specialist officers and are receiving updates on the progress of the investigation, which authorities say is in its "very early stages".