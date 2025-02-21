A 27-year-old man has died at Manchester Airport after being arrested by Border Force officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has launched an investigation into the death of a man at Manchester Airport after he was arrested by Border Force officers. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (19 February) when the man was stopped after displaying “unusual behaviour”.

He was arrested and taken to a holding area where he became unwell. He was pronounced dead at 1.53pm, the IOPC said. IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

“When someone dies after being taken into custody, it is important for there to be a thorough investigation to understand what has happened. We have been in touch with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses. Our investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.”

The man's family are currently being supported by specialist officers and updated on the progress of the investigation. An IOPC spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News: “We can confirm that we are independently investigating the circumstances of a 27-year-old man’s death following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 19 February. Our investigation follows a referral from the Home Office which detailed how the man was due to travel from the airport on Wednesday and was stopped after displaying unusual behaviour.

"He was subsequently arrested by officers and taken to a holding area where he became unwell and paramedics were called. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at 1.53pm. After being notified of the man’s death, we declared an independent investigation into the circumstances at 4.29pm on Wednesday. IOPC investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering evidence."