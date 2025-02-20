There has been chaos at Glasgow Airport as passengers have reported missing flights amid “insane queues”.

Travellers have been left angry after facing long queues at the Scottish airport today (Thursday 20 February) before getting to security checks. Taking to social media, many passengers have shared pictures of the queues in the security hall, with some claiming they have even missed their flights.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We missed our flight by a matter of minutes. The @easyJet member of staff was a disgrace at the gate. 9 people missed our flight, bags were being taken off and flight missed its taxi. No signs highlighting length of time in queue, we were 1 hour 20 in queue! Shambles”.

Another said: “Once again security is a complete disgrace, the queues this morning are beyond the security gates, stretching right back the multi storey Carl park entrance. There are two lanes open - you are not staffing security appropriately and this is a regular problem.”

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to the Mirror that next generation security screaming technology is responsible for the queues. The technology eliminates the need for travellers to remove items from their bags and is expected to create an easier and faster passenger experience.

Once installed, passengers can leave liquids, laptops and other electronics in their hand baggage. The government made a u-turn in June of last year on liquid rules, after many airport had failed to meet the deadline for installation of the new scanners.

A spokesperson for the airport told The Mirror: “As we move to new security technology we have experienced a system issue which is currently being fixed. Glasgow Airport experienced a slightly longer than normal queue this morning in the security hall. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their patience.”