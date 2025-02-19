Charlotte Peet, 32, who has previously worked as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, last contacted a friend on February 8. | Charlotte Peet on LinkedIn

An investigation has been launched after a British journalist was reported missing in Brazil.

Charlotte Peet, 32, who has previously worked as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, last contacted a friend on February 8, saying she was in Sao Paolo, and planning to travel to Rio de Janeiro.

However, days later, her family in the UK lost contact with her, prompting her mother to report her missing to police. According to Sky News, her father, Derek Peet, described the situation as "very worrying", stating that he is "very concerned" and that the family is struggling to "pick up the pieces".

Her father said she had flown to São Paulo without informing her family, something he found unusual: "I wouldn't say that it was normal, there was something on her mind obviously otherwise she would have let us know."

He added that she was tracked to Gatwick Airport, where she boarded a plane to São Paulo, but after that, "the trail went cold". The case was initially reported to police in Rio de Janeiro before being transferred to São Paulo, where Ms Peet was last seen.

A spokesperson for São Paulo’s Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) confirmed that Brazil’s Department of Homicides and Personal Protection (DHPP) is handling the investigation. The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Brazil (ACIE) issued a statement expressing "concern over her disappearance and solidarity with her family and friends."

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) also confirmed that they are assisting her family and coordinating with local authorities.

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported as missing in Brazil and are in contact with the local authorities."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Peet is a fluent Portuguese speaker with nine years of journalism experience, including four years reporting abroad.

She has worked as a freelance journalist in London and previously served as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, reporting for major outlets such as Al Jazeera, The Times, Rest of World, The Evening Standard, and Meta. Ms Peet has also appeared on Al Jazeera’s The Listening Post, BBC World Service, and TalkTV for her coverage of Brazilian affairs.