Flights between Australia and New Zealand have been diverted as Chinese warships conduct live-fire exercises.

Australia has warned international airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand to beware of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday (21 February). Ms Wong confirmed an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report that regulator Airservices Australia had warned commercial pilots of a potential hazard in the airspace between the countries as three Chinese warships conduct exercises off the Australian east coast.

Several international flights had diverted as a result, ABC reported. “It would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice,” Ms Wong told the broadcaster.

Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises,” she said. Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast.

Three People’s Liberation Army-Navy vessels – the Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser Zunyi and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu – are now about 340 nautical miles off Eden, on New South Wales south coast, in international waters. The drill was in accordance with international law. It is understood at least three commercial flights diverted their course.