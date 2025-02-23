Parents have described how they are “paralysed in sorrow” after their son dies “attempting a dangerous social media challenge”.

The parents from Southern California are mourning their 13-year-old son, who they believe died after participating in a dangerous social media challenge similar to one that took several lives when it surfaced years ago. Nnamdi Glenn Ohaeri Jr.’s mom and dad found him unresponsive in his bedroom in Murrieta in the morning of Monday, Feb. 3, after spending the previous day watching the Grammy Awards together, KTLA reported.

After finding Ohaeri Jr., the eldest of their four sons, his mom performed CPR while his father, Nnamdi Ohaeri Sr., contacted a neighbor and police for help. But the teen was sadly later pronounced dead.

Though it initially appeared that Ohaeri Jr. had taken his life, his parents had doubts, so they began investigating on their own, which led them to discover that their late son had learned of a dangerous social media challenge, KTLA reported. It is unclear whether the teen’s death has been officially ruled a suicide or whether police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The challenge that Ohaeri Jr.’s parents believe claimed their son’s life challenges participants to make themselves unconscious, according to KTLA. But Ohaeri Jr. had strict parental controls on his phone and no social media accounts, his parents told the outlet, which led them to believe that he learned of the challenge from his classmates.

The challenge was similar to the “Blackout Challenge” - a viral TikTok trend that reportedly caused the deaths of several children and led parents to sue the platform a few years ago. A GoFundMe fundraiser for the teen’s family, which has raised more than $74,000, also offers more insight into who the teen was prior to his sudden death.

The 13-year-old was described as “a vibrant, kind, loving, beautiful young man, a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a friend, a teammate, a bandmate, a leader, an athlete, who had a passion and incredible talent for football”. In an earlier update, Ohaeri Sr. wrote that “it has been challenging navigating the shock, grief, and intermittent feelings of hopelessness and anger, while also trying to plan for proper transitional services.”

He added: “We wish the circumstances were different but they are as they are. And we remain paralyzed in thought and sorrow in trying to fully understand why.”