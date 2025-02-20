Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched in to the death of a TikTok star and rapper who was reportedly found boiled to death in her own bath.

32-year-old Victoria Lerman was discovered at her home in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, by her partner who alerted the police.

Local reports suggest that late star’s friends and family don't believe her death was an accident and think her partner, who has not been named, may have been involved in her sudden and untimely death.

A preliminary investigation into the TikToker's death found that on the night of Saturday February 8, Lerman was running herself a bath, but accidentally scalded herself with boiling water when she turned the tap on. This supposedly caused her to faint and fall into the stream of water.

She then apparently lay unconscious in that position for several hours, during which time she was boiled alive and her face was badly burned. Lerman’s partner said he found her body and called the authorities, but some of the social media star's loved-ones don’t believe her death was an accident and reportedly suspect her partner.

Traces of illegal substances were also found in the home during searches. The Investigative Committee for Krasnoyarsk Krai said: "According to preliminary data, a woman and her partner lived in the apartment. On the night of Sunday February 9 2025, the man found the woman in a bathtub filled with hot water, with no signs of life.

32-year-old TikTok star and rapper Victoria Lerman was found 'boiled to death' in the bath in her home. Photo by X. | X

"According to available data, the cohabitants were using drugs. During the inspection, a presumably narcotic substance was found in the apartment. A forensic medical examination is currently being conducted to establish the exact cause of the woman's death. The Achinsk Interdistrict Investigative Department is conducting a procedural check."

At her funeral Lerman was buried in a closed coffin because the burns she suffered had left her terribly disfigured, according to her friends and family. Her partner did not attend the funeral.

Another of the late influencer’s friends said that she had "heart problems", as reported by local media. The authorities are investigating her death.