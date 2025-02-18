A social media star has been hospitalised with a mystery illness which has caused his face to swell up.

A photo shared online on Sunday (February 16) showed TikTok star Weird Pastor, from Uganda, with a visibly swollen face as he sat confined in a hospital looking sombre with a pulse oximeter attached to his finger.

Weird Pastor’s mum told a local TV station called Sanyuka TV that her son had never experienced the issue with his health before. She said she first learned about his illness last Wednesday (February 12) when he called her, complaining of an intense headache. “I advised him to drink plenty of water and take some medicine. But around 8pm, he called me again, saying the pain had worsened. As a parent, I got very worried,” she said.

As the night progressed, however, his health took a turn for the worse and he was rushed to hospital.

“His eye started swelling and growing unusually large,” his mum said. “The next morning, I rushed from Luweero to Mulago Hospital, where he had been admitted. Unfortunately, we didn’t get much help there, so we moved to Bombo. Luckily, we had some connections with doctors who then referred us to Mengo Hospital, where we are now.”

Doctors at Mengo Hospital have conducted scans on the star but found no clear cause for the swelling, which has continued to worsen.

Despite this, his mum has assured well-wishers that she remains hopeful about his recovery. “People should not worry. I believe he will get better soon,” she said.

Many fans have commented on the photo of Weird Pastor in the hospital to wish him well and pray for a speedy recovery. The image was captioned “hoping for the best”.