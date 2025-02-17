The funeral details have been announced for a lifestyle influencer who died at the age of 29 after a ‘freak accident’ at his home.

Hari Harris, full name Harri-Josh Harris, from Shrewsbury, died suddenly on Tuesday (February 11) after falling down the stairs in his home, which led to him suffering a ‘significant’ bleed on the brain.

The news of his death was announced by his mum, who wrote a message to his 56,000 Instagram followers as if she was her son. Posting a photo of him she wrote: “My lovely family, friends & followers, today my life has come to a sad sudden end.

“After a freak accident I sustained significant bleeding to my brain with multiple fractures. I fought a good fight - but you all know me - I wouldn’t have it any other way!

“I have always lived life to the full which couldn’t be possible any longer with my injuries. With my family’s permission and blessing I’m going on a very long holiday far far away, flying high where I can look down on you all with admiration and gratitude.

“Thank you for being there throughout my short journey of life & believing in me. Life is so very precious look after each other. I love you all.”

A celebration of life will be held for Hari Harris, a 29-year-old lifestyle influencer who died suddenly after a 'freak accident' in his home. Photo by Instagram/@all_things_hari. | Instagram/@all_things_hari

Now, the late star’s funeral details have been shared on his Instagram page. The statement, which describes Harris’ “celebration of life”, reads: “Hari’s journey will start on Saturday 1st March at Abbey Church, Shrewsbury at 11.30am. Followed by those who wish to attend Shrewsbury Crematorium for the committal.”

Attendees are then advised that the dress code is smart glam, and that any donations collected during the church service will be donated to Royal Stoke Hospital.

The statement also describes Harris’ family thanks: “Jane, Luke, Adam, Tig and Blue would like to thank you all for the kindness and support you have shown throughout this tragic time.”

Mourners are also invited to Monkmoor Pub, Shrewsbury, afer the church service and committal, for refreshments and to share memories of the late star.

Harris, aged 29, had gained a loyal fanbase on social media by posting interior decorating recommendations for everything from wall lights to inflatable hot tubs. His Instagram bio read: “showcasing affordable home & garden décor and lifestyle content.”

A notice on the Shropshire Council website also confirms that a inquest in to Harris’ death will be held tomorrow (February 18). This notice states that he died at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Cleaning star Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, was among the people who paid tribute to Harris when news of his sudden death broke last week. The pair had met in 2023.

She wrote: “I cannot believe what I am reading this morning. Hari, I had the absolute pleasure of meeting you, hugging you, feeling instant comfort from your smile , warmth, beautiful bright eyes and reassuring words. . . I’m sending all my love and prayers to your wonderful family, friends , especially your mum and brothers.”

Luke, one of Hari's four brothers, also paid tribute online. On Instagram he wrote: “My little brother. I’m going to miss you everyday of my life. Sleep easy.”

Hari’s death is the second tragedy for the Harris family as Hari’s dad died 15 years ago.

Other lifestyle influencers also paid tribute. Paul Brooks said: “Being an influencer isn’t easy, you do have to be very likeable and Hari sure was. Every time I see his face, I find it so difficult to comprehend Hari has left us. I am sure you will all give him a beautiful send off.”

Stacey Michelle Brackpool wrote: “I am absolutely shell shocked! I am so sad to read this. Hari you were incredible and always so supportive. Sending so much love to your friends and family.”