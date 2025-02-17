A extreme sports social media star has died at the age of 27 after trying to cycle down the side of a volcano.

David Ernesto Villarreal Pérez, age 27, and his friend ascended Pico de Orizaba in Mexico on Wednesday (February 12). They reached the summit of the 18,491ft volcano but tragedy struck when they were on their way back down.

When they reached an area given the nickname El Sarcófago (The Coffin), which got its name because it is known to be treacherous, the rugged terrain caused Pérez to lose control of his bike.

He fell, hit his head, and lost consciousness at an altitude of more than 16,732ft above sea level.

His friend, 28-year-old Brandon Arturo Pérez Guerrero, called the emergency services at around midday, but because of their location it took more than seven hours for a rescue team to reach them.

When the team did get there, Pérez still had vital signs though he was unconscious. The team put him on a stretcher and began the descent down the rest of the volcano, but by 8pm, about half an hour after the crew first arrived, the influencer no longer showed signs of life.

Preliminary reports say he died from severe blood loss and multiple fractures.

Pérez’s girlfriend, Arantza Cavazos, paid tribute to him online. She wrote: “You were an incredible man, David. I hope to meet you again in another life and have all the adventures we planned together.”

His father, Ernesto, also wrote a tribute. “Dear David, come back high, you know that we love you and you will always be in our hearts, always happy, always free, always fearless, always doing what you liked most without worrying about what others think.

“Always thinking big. Always authentic. God is celebrating receiving you with open arms. Have a good trip. We love you,” he wrote.

Pérez was known to his 500,000 followers for enjoying daring adventures. The decision to ride up Pico de Orizaba was the latest climb the star had decided to do. The huge volcano rises 5,636 m (18,491 ft) above sea level and is the highest volcano and third highest peak in North America.

A Puebla state government spokesperson said: “The area of the accident is hard to reach, with rough terrain. And combined with the challenging weather conditions at that altitude, it made helicopter use impossible, forcing the ascent and descent to be done on foot.”

Colonel Bernabé de los Santos, head of the General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State and Disaster Risk Management, said: “The rescue team members were able to contact the climbers and confirmed that the injured man still had vital signs, but he died during the difficult descent.”

Guerrero was able to descend on foot as Pérez was carried downhill by rescuers. He was unharmed, according to local media reports.

According to his social media pages, Pérez was “a young extreme cyclist and mountaineer who dedicated his life to challenging the limits of nature”. The star previously rose to public attention in 2020 after spending a month living on Pico de Orizaba, as reported by NeedToKnow.

In a tribute on Facebook, fellow cyclist Bernardo Daniel Moreno Almaguer wrote: “We are saddened to hear this news. You left your mark on the tracks all over Mexico.”

Pérez is survived by his parents, his siblings and also his girlfriend.