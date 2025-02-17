A TikTok star who has allegedly been secretly filming women and uploading the videos to social media is being investigated by the police and could face up to five years in prison.

The TikToker, called Sayed who posts under the name @itspolokid to his 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on TikTok, is known for uploading videos of him “picking up” women.

Sayed, who is from the United States, has recently been filming women in Melbourne and Sydney, in Australia, and uploading videos of the women - which have since gone viral - apparently without their consent.

The women, who were approached and filmed by Sayed earlier this month, say they were not told they were being recorded, and claimed that he using Meta Rayban smart glasses to secretly film their reactions.

In one of the videos, which is captioned “Hitting on beauties in Bondi Beach! #confident”, Sayed approaches a woman who is wearing a bikini on the beach with her friend.

“You are very f***ing beautiful. I like you,” he tells the woman after introducing himself. “I’m in love with your friend.” He leaves after he tells him she is married. “Very presumptuous,” she tells him.

A TikToker, called Sayed who posts under the name @itspolokid, is being investigated by police after allegedly filming women without their consent. Photo by TikTok/@itspolokid. | TikTok/@itspolokid

In another incident a woman now known to he called Tahnaya Jae was secretly filmed by Sayed in the suburb of Kings Cross. She told local publication news.com.au that when she saw a video featuring herself she messaged Sayed and asked him to take it down, but he blocked her.

The video, which shows Sayed asking Jae for her number before she walks away, now has more than 500,000 views. “I got off easy compared to some of the other girls. He knows this type of thing is not okay. He wouldn’t have blocked me otherwise. Total power trip,” she told the outlet.

Jae said she had no idea she was being filmed as the smartglasses he wears looks exactly like normal RayBan sunglasses. “I’ve seen some of the girls asking him to take their video down, but he’s ignoring and blocking them too,” she claimed. “The way some of the other girls are being bullied in the comments section breaks my heart.”

Sayed’s behaviour also led local resident Louise McFadden to post a warning to women on a social media page called Bondi’s community page. “There has been a guy approaching women on the beach, on the street, basically anywhere deemed public space across all of the eastern suburbs . . . filming women without their consent when they are caught off guard,” the post said.

“He appears friendly enough, however, what these women don’t know is that their bodies, faces and reactions are being recorded and for some of them, posted to his 1.2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.”

She added that one of the women posted only found out she had been filmed when a friend from the UK sent her the video. “That’s how wide and pervasive the spread of this content is,” she said.

Illegally recording someone without consent in New South Wales can carry up to a five year prison sentence. In a statement to news.com.au, NSW Police said they were aware of the content after one of the women reported the incident.

“Police have commenced an investigation into an alleged breach of the Listening Devices Act committed at Bondi on Friday 7 February 2025,” the statement said.