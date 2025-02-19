Influencer shares the 'unbearable news' that her 'beloved gem' son has died, aged 16, in a car accident
Popular food influencer, Rajani Jain, known as Chatori Rajani, recently announced on her social media that her teenage son died as a result of an accident.
Rajani Jain and her husband, Sangeet Jain, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday (February 18), and told their fans that their 16-year-old son, Taran Jain, had suddenly died. Taran was reportedly coming back from a study session when he was involved in the fatal accident.
The couple, who are from India, wrote: "With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident. Please pray for our son’s new journey." They also shared a photo of him and revealed he had died the day before, on Monday (February 17). Taran, who used to occasionally help his mum record her social media videos and taste her food, was last seen in Rajani's reel on February 5 2025.
In another post, the couple wrote about their “profound grief and sorrow” about the “sad demise” of their son. They added that he was now in his “heavenly abode”.
Rajani Jain is known for creating a vegetarian version of popular recipes from around the world, such as sushi, ramen, sizzlers and more. Her daily videos of tiffin recipes for her husband and son used to start with a popular tagline 'Aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai', Indian for ‘what's in my husband's lunch?’, which helped her gain more than 600K followers on Instagram. The influencer’s videos used to often feature her husband and son.
Many fans have left tributes to Taran on his mum’s page. One said: “Can't process this news. Feeling a deep sorrow.” Another said: “Gone too soon. Praying for your family. Sending love and strength.” A third said: “Oh god.... Sorry for your loss mam... That's such a shocking news.” Another added: “Omg I am so sorry. I always used to have a smile whenever I saw him in ur reels.”
Many people also appeared to be struggling to digest the news. “Please mam tell this is fake i can't believe,” one said. A second person said: “ I keep opening insta since evening in the hope that someday Raj will come and tell me that her account has been hacked...and someone has done this mischief.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.