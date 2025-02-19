A teenage TikToker has been arrested for allegedly beating two women to death.

19-year-old Alan “Alina” Abad, who identifies as female, is accused of beating the two victims to death inside a New York apartment just a few hours after she allegedly posted video of herself dancing on TikTok.

Abad was taken into custody on Sunday (February 16) and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the attack, authorities announced.

The Spring Valley Police Department released a statement in which they said that at about 8.30pm on Saturday, (February 15), officers responded to a request for a welfare check at an apartment complex on Gesner Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said they entered the apartment and found two adult females who appeared to have suffered “significant head injuries.” The victims were not publicly identified by authorities.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was rushed to nearby Westchester Medical Centre, but she also died of her injuries when she was there.

TikToker Alan “Alina” Abad has been arrested for allegedly beating two women to death. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Following a preliminary investigation, police said they identified Abad, of Westwood, New Jersey, as the prime suspect in their deaths. She was arrested less than 24 hours later. Abad was transported and processed at the Rockland County Jail, though authorities did not say where she was taken into custody. Abad was arraigned on the murder charge and remanded back to detention, police said.

While a motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed, authorities confirmed it was an isolated incident, the alleged attacker and the victims knew each other, and there was not an ongoing threat to the public. Police also clarified that neither victim was shot. “There were no firearms involved, despite earlier posts and reports,” the release states.

According to a report from local news website Daily Voice, in the hours before Abad allegedly killed the two women, the suspected murderer posted several videos to TikTok which showed her dancing. Another clip shows Abad eating pizza.

Abad is currently in detention.