Jesus Guerrero: Kylie Jenner's hairstylist dies suddenly weeks after their Paris trip - GoFundMe page set up in his honour
The Los Angeles-based hairdresser, 34, also worked with clients including Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez. Guerrero shared a close bond with the youngest Kardashian, who he referred to as his 'main girly' back in January.
On Saturday, Jesus' younger sister Gris announced his passing with an emotional post - and revealed the family had set up a GoFundMe page in his honour. She wrote in her emotional message: "My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister. It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more."
She added: "Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."
Jesus had flown out to Paris as part of Kylie's glam team in January for Fashion Week. In between styling the lipkit mogul for shows, Jesus was seen posing for a mirror selfie with his client.
Just two weeks before that trip he styled Kylie's hair for her Golden Globes appearance. He had also worked with Demi Moore during the current awards season.
Kylie is yet to comment on the tragic loss of her close friend. Her make-up artist Ariel Tejada, who frequently worked alongside Jesus, posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram, telling his followers that they had experienced 'the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us.'
