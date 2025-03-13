Tributes have been paid to an 80s pop star who has died aged 60.

Stedman Pearson was one of five brothers and sisters in Five Star, a British pop and R’n’B group which formed in 1983 in Romford, Essex.

Between 1985 and 1988 Five Star were virtually ever-present in the charts, with four top-20 albums and 15 top-40 singles including Rain or Shine and System Addict. They were named best group at the 1987 Brit Awards.

Five Star - Lorraine, Denise, Stedman, Doris and Delroy Pearson - in 1986 | Tim Roney/Getty Images

The siblings were Stedman, Lorraine, Denise, Doris, and Delroy Pearson, and they were known for their glamorous image, matching costumes and dance routines. The five became three in 2001, with Stedman continuing to perform with his sisters Denis and Lorraine.

In September 2006, Stedman appeared on TV in The All Star Talent Show on Five, showcasing his recently resurrected ballet skills before a live audience. Viewers voted him in third place. And in 2008, Pearson was one of the contestants on the BBC reality show Celebrity Scissorhands, becoming a hairdresser in aid of Children In Need.

Fans have posted tributes to him, with one saying: “Oh no I was hoping it wasn't true I'd seen rumours all day. I adored Five Star and loved Stedman spent hours trying to copy their choreography as a teen. Am gutted.”