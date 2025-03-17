Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Neyembezi’s family has confirmed that she passed away in hospital.

Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Nyembezi’s family said: "It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Yolanda Nyembezi, known to the world as Yallunder."

The family also said: "Yolana graced this earth with a spirit that was as warm as it was powerful. Born and raised in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on 23 August 1994, she was not only a gifted singer and songwriter but also a classically trained, cum laude graduate in vocal pedagogy, an artist whose talent was as undeniable as her passion for music.”

Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Nyembezi’s family went on to say that she "fought bravely through months of illness, holding onto life with resilience and grace until her final bow on Thursday."

"Her journey was one of unwavering strength, and even in her most vulnerable moments, she remained a beacon of love, kindness, and artistry."

Tributes have been paid to the singer on social media, one fan said: “Rest in peace Yallunder, what a voice,” whilst Mongi Ntokozo Makholwa Thubane wrote on Facebook that “This was the last gig we did together. I really can’t believe you’re no more here. Rest in peace, you’ll forever be missed superstar.”

Tributes have also been left on Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Nyembezi’s Instagram page and one fan wrote: Oh man this hurts so much. Rest in peace mama, whilst another wrote: “still had so much to offer man.”

Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Nyembezi signed her first record deal with 1020 Cartel and in 2020, released her EP Uthando Lwam. The singer’s passing has also been marked by tributes from musicians such as Oskido who wrote: “Rest in Peace, Yallunder. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Yallunder, a young and incredibly talented vocalist I had the honour of working with. Her voice, passion and artistry will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and everyone whose lives she touched. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

What was Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Neyembezi’s cause of death?

Yolanda ‘Yallunder’ Nyemebezi had reportedly been unwell for months before she passed away, but at the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed. She passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa