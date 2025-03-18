Tonya Brewer took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner Graham Nation on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation died at a gym in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day this year, he was only 39 at the time of his death. His partner, Tonya Brewer, who is a Hollywood make-up artist uploaded black-and white videos of herself and Graham Nation on March 16, when he would have turned 40.

As well as sharing videos with her partner Graham Nation, Tonya Brewer shared a caption which read: “happy birthday baby, you have my heart, i’m gonna love you forever.” Following her tribute to her partner, Tonya Brewer has been inundated with messages.

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation’s partner Tonya Brewer speaks out after his tragic death. Photo: grahamnation/Instagram | Photo: grahamnation/Instagram

American actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler wrote: “i love you guys so so so much❤️” whilst make-up artist Kendal Fedail wrote: “sending you both love❤️❤️❤️.” Actress and model Ava McAvoy wrote: “Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend…Mr. Nation. He loved you and Romeo so damn much Tonya, sending you both so much love. He touched all our hearts.”

A GoFund me page was set up for hairstylist Graham Nation which has already raised $200,793, the goal was to reach $200K. The GoFund Me Page was set up on behalf of Tonya Brewer and reads: “As dear friends to Graham, Tonya and Romeo, we have decided to create this gofundme with the intention of providing support for Tonya and Romeo. With the hope of minimizing the stresses around financial hardships in the harrowing days of healing ahead. As well as to show that she will be carried and supported by all who love her, Romeo and Graham by those known, and unknown alike.”

At the time of his death, Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation had only recently styled actress Catherine O'Hara's hair for her Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad. People magazine reported at the time that “According to the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner, he died at a gym in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 14. The case is pending additional investigation.”

Graham Nation and his partner Tonya Brewer became parents for the first time to a little boy Romeo West on August 10, 2024. The couple first shared the news that they were going to become parents in a post on Instagram on May 19, 2024.

In the pregnancy announcement video, Graham Nation dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans and trainers, is seen giving his partner Tonya Brewer a flower and kissing her stomach. The caption read: “We made a baby.”