Gripping drama Adolescence has shot to the top of the Netflix charts and one moment has left fans amazed.

The limited series, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of stabbing a girl from his school to death. The show has gained critical acclaim and praise from viewers for its performances and the handling of hard-hitting topics such as knife crime and masculinity, and shot to the top of the Netflix Most Watched UK charts.

Adolescence also features a unique trait, in that all four episodes of the mini-series are filmed in one continuous shot. The one-shot take is a trademark of director Philip Branatini, who also used the trick in his 2021 feature film Boiling Point, which also featured Stephen Graham.

One moment in the show, towards the end of episode two, have left viewers astounded, with many wondering just how the impressive shot was created.

WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead!

The impressive scene in Adolescence begins with a chase between schoolboy Ryan (Kaine Davies) and DI Bascombe (Ashley Walters). | Courtesy of Netflix

In the scene, the camera follows schoolboy Ryan as he flees out of a classroom window, pursued by DU Bascombe (Walters) who is certain that the youngster is hiding something about his friend Jamie. After he catches up to him and the youngster is arrested, the camera follows Bascombe back to his car, where he meets up with his son Adam and they drive off.

The shot then lingers on slain schoolgirl Katie’s best friend Jade, who is distraught over her friends murder, before flying into an aerial shot and travels across town to the murder site, where Jamie father Eddie (Graham) is just arriving to lay flowers.

A shot at the end of Adolescence episode two have left viewers amazed, with one famous fan, Jeremy Clarkson, calling the shot "impossible", | Courtesy of Netflix

Many fans have called the technical shot one of the greatest on television, with Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson even questioning how the crew were able to film the “impossible” scene.

He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Adolescence. The camera at the end of show 2. How on earth did they do that? It’s impossible.”

The shot ends with Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) laying flowers at the murder site. | Courtesy of Netflix

Well, Netflix has released a behind-the-scene look at the scene, which shows the crew carefully following Ryan and DI Bascombe for the chase sequence before being carefully attached to a drone to carry the shot over the town to the murder sight. Having been that the end of an almost hour-long one-shot take, the crew would have had to be extremely careful not to ruin the shot with the tricky change over.

The show’s writer and co-creator Jack Thorne said: “Phil [director] called me up and he said, ‘Matt [director of photography] and I think we’ve found a way to make the camera fly.’

“So you’ve got Bascombe finding his own sort of resolution, and you’re with this character, Jade, whose heart is pulled out and you’re with all these kids as they pull out their phones, and then the camera takes off and the camera comes to rest at the murder site. It was an example of the technical meeting the story and finding a fusion, which is actually better than anything that the story had come up with on its own.”

Sean Chriscole, who appeared in the show, also replied to Jeremy’s post revealing more behind-the-scenes informations, adding: “It was indeed attached VERY carefully to a powerful drone. They only got the take in the bag on the final day.” Clarkson replied calling the moment “masterful television”.