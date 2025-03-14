Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, blew me away in just one episode - it will be hard to top this chilling and timely drama for the rest of the year.

Yesterday (March 13), I settled down after work with a cup of tea to give Netflix’s newest British drama Adolescence a try. The show had been on my radar ever since the trailer dropped and the bonus of having British acting juggernaut Stephen Graham only further added to my eagerness to tune in.

I partly knew what I was walking into. Writing for TV for NationalWorld.com means that I’m aware of the latest releases. I knew the basic premise of Adolescence - 13-year-old Jamie Miller is accused of murdering a classmate, and that the four-part series would follow the fallout for the family in real-time.

What I didn’t know was just how much the first episode would blow me away.

Stephen Graham is astounding as distraught dad Eddie, and Top Boy star Ashley Walters expertly plays DI Bascombe in this uber-tense first episode. But boasting such a strong acting pedigree, this is no surprise. Other stars such as Faye Marsay, who plays DS Frank, and Christine Tremarco, who plays Jamie’s mum Manda, also play their parts to perfection, adding to the intense realism that has made some think that it is based on a specific true case (it’s not).

Plaudits also have to go to young newcomer Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie in the show. We may just be watching a new star in the making, with the actor nailing the nuances of the accused teen, ranging from terrified confusion to is-he-or-isn’t he guilty looks.

Adolescence's initial set-up feels purposefully vague to help put the viewers into the mind of this comfortable family, unaware of what trouble their son may have got into. The series opens on DI Bascombe as we learn he is preparing to raid a home alongside DS Frank (Marsay). Soon dozens of police vans, cars and armed officers descend on a sleepy Doncaster cul-de-sac, and on one house in particular.

The Miller family are thrown into disarray when their door is beaten down by officers, who immediately go on the hunt for the teenager, soundtracked to cries of ‘he hasn’t done anything!’ and ‘he’s just a kid!’ from desperate mum and dad. The stark and shocking contrast of the seriousness of this response to Jamie’s young age is evident from the off - the young teen is given the normal ‘you have the right to...’ spiel from DI Bascombe before being asked by the cop if he wants to change his trousers after he spots a wet patch.

Stephen Graham's new Netflix drama Adolescence is being hailed by viewers and critics as "astounding" | Courtesy of Netflix

The initial lack of information on the crime that has taken place, beyond the fact that Jamie has been arrested on suspicion of murder, adds to the relatability of this seemingly normal family. We learn information at the same time as the family, watching as officers turn their home upside down and later following Jamie to the police station.

The series is directed by Philip Barantini, who opted to film all four of the show’s episodes in one continuous shot, much like his 2021 film Boiling Point (which also features Stephen Graham). As a huge fan of the film, I was excited to see the one-shot method in action in Adolescence - and it doesn’t disappoint.

You get the feel for the shocking whirlwind this family has been placed into and the continuous take only adds to the building claustrophobia - with no cuts there is literally no break to catch your breath (or if you are the parents of an accused teenager, make sense of what is happening).

I can’t wait to watch the rest of the series. Not only does the quality of the show shine through, but the timely and unsettling subject matter surely makes Adolescence one of 2025’s most important shows.

All four episodes of Adolescence are available to watch on Netflix.