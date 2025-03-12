For years, some Netflix users have been able to watch the streaming subscription service without a TV licence - but for some subscribers that could be about to change.

Netflix subscribers have traditionally been able to avoid paying for a TV licence in the UK when using the service. However, subscribers have been warned that watching a brand new show on the streaming giant could put them in hot water if they do not have an active TV licence.

American comedian John Mulaney is set to bring his brand new live talk show to Netflix this week, in a first-of-its-kind programme for the service. ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ with air at the same time globally, meaning there is no delay.

Netflix user in the UK are being warned that they will need a TV licence to watch a new show coming soon to the service. | AFP via Getty Images

Netflix has already dabbled with live programming, including bringing live events such as the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight, WWE coverage and live NFL games over the Christmas period to homes across the world.

The new talk-show will air weekly over the next 12 weeks - but UK subscribers are being warned before turning in.

Do you need a TV Licence to watch Netflix in the UK?

As a rule of thumb, Netflix subscribers (or subscribers to any other online streaming service) do not need a television licence to access the streaming service’s ready-to-watch catalogue.

However, you DO need a television licence to watch live programming of any kind in the UK, including those on Netflix despite the fact that the content is not being broadcast on traditional channels.

TV Licencing says: “If you are watching a TV programme live on Netflix, you need to be covered by a TV Licence. You don’t need a TV Licence to watch on demand programmes on Netflix.”

A TV licence costs £169.50 per year for an average UK household, with discounted rates available for elderly households, blind households, those in care homes or sheltered housing, or if you watch on a black and white television set. If you watch live programming in the UK without a TV licence, you run the risk of being prosecuted and incurring a penalty of up to £1,000 plus any legal costs or compensation.

When is ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ on Netflix?

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will air at 2am on Wednesday, March 13 on Netflix in the UK. The show will air in the same timeslot over the next 12 weeks.

Guests for the first show include actor Michael Keaton, musician and songwriter Joan Baez, and comedian Fred Armisen. Personal finance columnist Jessica Roy will also feature, while music will come from hip-hop group Cypress Hill.