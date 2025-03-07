Thomas Markle Jr, the half brother of the Duchess of Sussex, spoke to TalkTV about her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discusses her childhood, and more specifically the meals she ate, with her friend Mindy Kaling. She tells Mindy that she was a “latchkey kid so I grew up with, um, a lot of fast food and also a lot of TV tray dinners.”

Meghan goes on to tell Mindy that “It feels like such a different time, but that was normal, with the microwavable kids’ meals that had compartmentalised, like, do you remember them? The Hungry-Man meals. And there’s a little compartment that has apple crumble in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr. reviews With Love, Meghan, what did he say? Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Mindy Kaling. Photo: Justin Coit/Netflix | JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX

Meghan also says that “ I grew up with that, watching Jeopardy and having a lot of fast food.” When asked by Mindy Kaling what Meghan’s favourite fast food was, Meghan said that “I used to eat a lot of Pollo Loco, always been a fan. The Duchess of Sussex also added that she also used to eat “Taco Bell: extra hot sauce on the Mexican pizza.”

Thomas Markle Jr. gave his own review of Meghan, With Love, on TalkTV and he said the “five five minutes were so bland and generic, so much effort was put into it to make it look bland. It was so blaa, nothing sparking about it, nothing jumped out. It was just Meghan talking in that bland generic voice about nothing.”

I noticed when she was talking about growing up watching cooking shows and grew up cooking all the time, that wasn’t the case. I mean I do have to hand it to Doria, Doria is a great cook. The only thing that really made sense was when Meghan started cooking bath salts and started talking about teabagging. I don’t get it, she didn’t cook anything for anyone growing up.”

When it came to Meghan calling herself a ‘latchkey kid,’ Thomas Markle Jr. said: "That’s just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the royal family for sympathy.” He also said: "We weren’t poor. She didn’t have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler’s salad bar."