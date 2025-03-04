I am not sure what I was expecting when it came to the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show, With Love, but unlike lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, I felt that she wasn’t offering anything new or even interesting.

Before working on NationalWorld, I worked in bridal magazines for many years and edited Cosmopolitan Bride. Anybody who was a part of the wedding industry years ago saw Martha Stewart as the Queen of weddings, her magazine, Martha Stewart Weddings used to disappear in the office as soon as it arrived. The reason the magazine disappeared was simple, it was like a work of art, aspirational and just beautiful to look at.

Meghan Markle has been dubbed "the millennial Martha Stewart of Montecito" in The New York Times, so when I came to sit down to watch the first episode of With Love, my expectations were relatively high. To say I was disappointed, would be an understatement.

In the first episode of With Love, Meghan Markle is preparing for her good friend, make-up artist Daniel Martin to come to stay at her Montecito home. Before you get too excited about her Montecito home, the show is of course not filmed there, but a few miles down the road, at a home owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. The Duchess of Sussex does make the point that she is not preparing things at ‘her home’ but will be bringing them back to where she lives for his stay.

One of the first things she prepares for Daniel Martin’s stay is bath salts. I mean come on…. Don’t get me wrong, I love bath salts, but who prepares bath salts if a guest comes to stay? Oh yes, Meghan does… I am sure everyone will have the time and inclination to follow her lead now.

Meghan Markle with Daniel Martin in the first episode of With Love, Meghan. Photo: Netflix | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

I thought that the first episode began to get a little more interesting when she explained how she and Daniel became friends, but it didn’t! Spoiler alert, he started doing her make-up when she was on Suits and started going to events.

Meghan Markle talks about how she wants guests to feel “really comforted when they’re in our house.” As she continues to prepare for Daniel’s arrival, she adds some ‘bedside blooms’ to the tray as “it’s just a sweet gesture. All these little things are just letting someone know you are thinking of them.”

The Duchess of Sussex then explains to the viewers that when Daniel arrives they are going to make a pasta dish and explains that because “he has a massive sweet tooth, I want to make sure we make something really sweet whilst he is here.”

I then had to make myself watch Meghan Markle make some snacks, in case you are interested, she made him popcorn and added a twist by making it truffle popcorn. When Daniel comes round, he explains how Meghan reached out to him when she didn’t have representation yet and how helpful Meghan was to him when he arrived to do her make-up once and said to him: “Room service isn’t up and running yet, but can I get you a coffee or can I get you this?”

Yes Daniel, we hear you, Meghan Markle was very humble and kind to you and clearly you are still great friends, but how is this really interesting to the viewers? The pair then go on to make a spaghetti dish and then Meghan Markle is seen harvesting honey which she uses to make a cake. By this point, I needed to grab another coffee to keep myself awake.

Will I be watching the next episode? I am sure you know the answer to this....