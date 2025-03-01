New shows are set to drop on Netflix over the next month - here are five that you should tune into.

With the rise in streaming, deciding what to watch on a night in can seem like an impossible task. However, fear not as NationalWorld has you covered.

Some huge shows are landing on Netflix in the UK in March, so pop these dates into your calendar and tune in for some of the streaming site’s most hyped dramas, documentaries and more.

Here are five shows you should watch on Netflix this month.

With Love, Meghan

Meghan markle launches her new lifestyle show 'With Love, Meghan' on netflix in March | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Meghan Markle returns to Netflix following her and husband Prince Harry’s bombshell documentary. However, this time the former royal brings a lifestyle series to screens.

Meghan shares her favourite cooking, gardening, hosting and design hacks as part of the new show. Guest stars also include actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer and chef Roy Choi.

With Love, Meghan releases on Netflix in the UK on March 4.

CHAOS: The Manson Murders

For true crime documentary fans, there is a new insight into the shocking Manson murder in the this new series. CHAOS: The Manson Murder takes a look back at one of the most shocking moments in American history, which saw followers of Charles Manson - known as the Manson family - launch a killing spree in 1960s Hollywood.

Documentary maker Errol Morris re-examines the case in this fresh series that includes interview, archival footage and music created by Charles Manson himself.

CHAOS: The Manson Murders launches on Netflix on March 7.

Adolescence

Stephen Graham stars in Adolescence, which lands in Netflix in March | Courtesy of Netflix

Stephen Graham stars in this new psychological family drama. Adolescence tells the story of a family who is torn apart after their teenage son is accused of murder.

The four-part miniseries is filmed in real-time in one continuous shot over each episode. It also stars Top Boy star Ashley Walters and The Crown actress Erin Doherty.

Adolescence lands on Netflix on March 13

The Residence

Uzo Aduba stars in The Resident, premiering on Netflix in March | JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

The Residence is the latest series from Bridgerton production company Shondaland. The show stars Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba as eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp, who is tasked with a very high profile mystery.

After a murder is committed at a White House dinner, Cordelia must work to find the culprit... from a room of 157 guests. Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and Kylie Minogue also star in this screwball comedy.

The Residence releases on Netflix on March 20.

Million Dollar Secret

New reality show Million Dollar Secret will be released on Netflix in March. | Netflix

This new reality show promises to be Netflix’s answer to The Traitors. Million Dollar Secret, hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, will see 11 competitors enter the competition, with just one given a box with a million dollar inside.

It is then their responsibility to try to keep the secret and and push their competitors’ suspicion onto another contestant. If they keep their secret, they win the million dollar prize, but in true reality show fashion, there are hurdles at every step to make it that bit harder for them.

Million Dollar Secret drops on Netflix on March 27.