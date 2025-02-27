There have been eight seasons of hit Netflix dating show, and throughout the seasons numerous couples have walked down the aisle - but not every couple has walked away married.
With so much at stake, and so many emotions crammed in to such a short space of time, it’s unsuprising that although some couples do take a chance on love - and are still together to this day - there are some who just can’t take that step. In some cases, both fiancée and fiancé say no, but in others one is completely blindsided when they say ‘yes’ and their spouse-to-be says ‘no’. Either way though, the scenes are shocking, heart-breaking and painful to watch.
Take a look through our gallery below to see nine of the most painful weddings in LIB history, throughout all eight seasons.
1. Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli
Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli got engaged back in season one of Love Is Blind in 2020. Giannina went against tradition by proposing to Damien in the pods, but when it came to their wedding day Damien rejected her. Devastated, she ran away and infamously slipped and fell in the mud in her wedding dress. When Damien went to speak to her, she told him she would have said yes at the altar. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas
Jessica and Mark were another couple who met on season one. Jessica became unsure about Mark in the pods when she learned he was 10 years her junior. She also had a connection with Barnett which she was keen to pursue, but he decided to propose to Amber instead. When Mark popped the question to her, she said yes despite her reservations. The couple clashed during their engagement, but on their wedding day Mark said 'yes' to Jessica in front of his friends and family. Jessica, who had seemingly not invited any of her family as they were not present, said 'no' however. This left Mark crying on his mum's shoulder. Jessica has said since, however, that the two agreed they wouldn't get married and she was left shocked when he said 'I do'. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Deepti Vempati and Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee
Shake was a very controversial contestant in season two. Although the whole premise of the show is about people falling in love sight unseen, Shake quickly made it obvious that he was obsessed with the looks of his dates and that was the most important thing to him. During his first conversation he had with Deepti, whom he would later propose to, he queried whether or not he could put her on his shoulders at a music festival. He asked her: “Will I have trouble picking you up?” Despite this, and Shake telling the other male contestants he had no sexual attraction his fiancée once they had met in real life, likening her to his aunt, they made it to the altar. She declined to marry him once there though, delivering an iconic speech in which she said "I deserve somebody who knows for sure so I'm choosing myself and I'm going to say no." Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee
Shane and Natalie's relationship was complicated from the start in season two as he was stuck in a love triange with her and Shaina Hurley. This led to Shayne mistaking Natalie for Shania in the pods, forcing him to admit he had been hoping to speak to Shania. Despite this, they made it to their wedding day. The pair then got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, during which she claimed he told her that he "hated" her and she was the "worst thing" that had happened to him. Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Natalie said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. This led to another huge argument between the pair. Natalie then told the cameras that she would have said 'yes' if it wasn't for the row they had the night before. She also later said that she had warned Shayne she would say 'no'. They dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but they ultimately broke up. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
