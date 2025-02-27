4 . Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee

Shane and Natalie's relationship was complicated from the start in season two as he was stuck in a love triange with her and Shaina Hurley. This led to Shayne mistaking Natalie for Shania in the pods, forcing him to admit he had been hoping to speak to Shania. Despite this, they made it to their wedding day. The pair then got in to an explosive off-camera fight the night before their nuptials, during which she claimed he told her that he "hated" her and she was the "worst thing" that had happened to him. Just a few hours later, Shayne actually said 'I do' at the altar, but Natalie said 'I do not', telling him they had "really big issues" to work through. This led to another huge argument between the pair. Natalie then told the cameras that she would have said 'yes' if it wasn't for the row they had the night before. She also later said that she had warned Shayne she would say 'no'. They dated for several months after their failed wedding day, but they ultimately broke up.