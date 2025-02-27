Meghan Marke reportedly deleted and then reposted a behind the scenes clip of her new Netflix show With Love.

The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show With Love comes out on March 4 and it would seem that she is busy preparing for its release date. For some reason, it would seem she deleted and then reposted a behind the scenes clip of it on social media.

The clip is now available to watch again on Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, Meghan, and the caption reads: “Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins!

Was Meghan Markle's new Netflix show filmed at her Montecito home? Photo: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images | Getty Images

In the clip Meghan is seen dancing in the kitchen, talking with crew and writing things on a blackboard. Prince Harry is also seen walking out of the kitchen with his wife. Earlier this month, Meghan Markle also took to Instagram to share details about her new brand Ever After and wrote: Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

Meghan Markle went on to write “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…

“As ever,

Meghan.”

Where is Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show With Love filmed?

It was initially thought that Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show might be filmed at the Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but this is not the case. It was actually filmed just miles away at a home owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla.

The Daily Mail reported that Tom and Sherrie Cipolla are “both fixtures on the bougie Montecito society scene and generous donors to several good causes locally including the Storyteller Center – a therapeutic preschool for children facing adversities.

“They have hosted fundraisers for the center at the same home in which Meghan is currently playing house.”