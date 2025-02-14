As Prince William kisses Kate Middleton in sweet Valentine's post, photos of the couple showing PDA

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

14th Feb 2025, 12:15pm

Prince William and Kate Middleton have publicly marked Valentine’s Day for the first time on X and Instagram.

The sweet photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales shows Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling as Prince William kisses her on the cheeks, the photo was taken from the deeply moving video the Princess released in September last year to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The video, taken by Will Warr, was filmed in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate during the summer and the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also featured in it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a red heart emoji alongside the photograph and fans have been quick to react to the message. One fan said: “The most beautiful couple! 😍❤️,” whilst another wrote: “Ooooh… such a cute moment!😍😍❤️❤️ Happy Valentine's Day!”

When it was Catherine, Princess of Wales’s birthday in January, Prince William shared a message which read: “o the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.'”

Alongside the birthday message was a previously unseen photograph taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last year, in the black and white photo, Catherine, Princess of Wales is dressed in a checked scarf, blazer and jeans.

Over the years, it has often been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are less visibly tactile than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, in honour of Valentine’s Day, here are some PDA photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton to prove otherwise.

It is not just Valentine's Day 2025 that Prince and Princess of Wales are showing each other affection, there have been plenty of times over the years that there have been moments of PDA

1. The Prince and Princess of Wales

It is not just Valentine's Day 2025 that Prince and Princess of Wales are showing each other affection, there have been plenty of times over the years that there have been moments of PDA | Getty Images

Whilst at Leisure Amusement Arcade, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed, during their visit to Barry Island, Catherine, Princess of Wales lovingly placed her hand on Prince William's back

2. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales on August 5, 2020

Whilst at Leisure Amusement Arcade, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed, during their visit to Barry Island, Catherine, Princess of Wales lovingly placed her hand on Prince William's back | Getty Images

A loving moment betwee the Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Eartshot Prize

3. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Earthshot Prize

A loving moment betwee the Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Eartshot Prize | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The then Duke of Cambridge received a kiss from the then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after Prince William's team won round robin tournament at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club in California

4. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011

The then Duke of Cambridge received a kiss from the then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after Prince William's team won round robin tournament at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club in California | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Prince WilliamKate MiddletonMeghan Markle
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice