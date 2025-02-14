The sweet photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales shows Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling as Prince William kisses her on the cheeks, the photo was taken from the deeply moving video the Princess released in September last year to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The video, taken by Will Warr, was filmed in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate during the summer and the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also featured in it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a red heart emoji alongside the photograph and fans have been quick to react to the message. One fan said: “The most beautiful couple! 😍❤️,” whilst another wrote: “Ooooh… such a cute moment!😍😍❤️❤️ Happy Valentine's Day!”

When it was Catherine, Princess of Wales’s birthday in January, Prince William shared a message which read: “o the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.'”

Alongside the birthday message was a previously unseen photograph taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last year, in the black and white photo, Catherine, Princess of Wales is dressed in a checked scarf, blazer and jeans.

Over the years, it has often been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are less visibly tactile than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, in honour of Valentine’s Day, here are some PDA photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton to prove otherwise.

1 . The Prince and Princess of Wales It is not just Valentine's Day 2025 that Prince and Princess of Wales are showing each other affection, there have been plenty of times over the years that there have been moments of PDA | Getty Images Share

2 . The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales on August 5, 2020 Whilst at Leisure Amusement Arcade, where Gavin and Stacey was filmed, during their visit to Barry Island, Catherine, Princess of Wales lovingly placed her hand on Prince William's back | Getty Images Share

3 . The Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Earthshot Prize A loving moment betwee the Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2022 Eartshot Prize | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share