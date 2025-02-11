The BAFTAs are taking place on February 16, 2025, and it was hoped that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be in attendance. However Kensington Palace has confirmed that the couple will not be joining the star studded award ceremony.

Despite the non-appearance by the couple, the Prince of Wales is expected to appear via video at the awards ceremony, he is also set to visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday February 12.

Prince William was in attendance at the BAFTAs 2023, but was not accompanied by his wife as she had recently undergone abdominal surgery, a month later, the Princess of Wales revealed that she was receiving treatment after it had been discovered she had cancer.

Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn some stunning dresses to the BAFTAs, including a recycled Alexander McQueen dress in 2023 that she first wore to the BAFTAs 2019. She accessorised the outfit with opera style black gloves and earrings from the High Street, which were from Zara.

In 2020, Catherine, Princess of Wales, once again chose to recycle her dress and opted for an Alexander McQueen gown she first wore on her 2012 tour of Southeast Asia, which the couple undertook in honour of the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

For those of you who are fans of Princess Catherine’s BAFTA fashion style, here’s a chance to look back at the gowns she has worn to the event over the years…

1 . Catherine, Princess of Wales, has worn some stunning dresses to the BAFTAs over the years From left to right: Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2023, 2017 and pregnant in 2018 | Getty Images Share

2 . Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in 2023 For the BAFTAs 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales a recycled Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to the BAFTAs 2019 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Catherine, Princess of Wales at BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in 2023 A close up of the Zara earrings Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore tot he BAFTAs in 2023 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share