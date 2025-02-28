The Graham Norton Show returns this evening (February 28) with a star-studded guestlist on the sofa.

Graham Norton is missing from his normal hosting duties this week, with Claudia Winkleman stepping into the hot seat. Graham, who is touring Australia, will be back when the show returns in the autumn.

Although Graham will be missing, there will be no shortage of stars on the famous red sofa. Here’ everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Marvel and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt joins Claudia on tonight’s show. He is promoting his new Netflix movie The Electric State, which he stars in alongside Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

He will be joined by Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who is on the show to talk about her upcoming role in the BBC crime drama This City Is Ours. The show, which is set in Liverpool and also stars Sean bean, is due to release this spring.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office actor Toby Jones will also make an appearance. Jones stars in the upcoming ITV drama The Hack, alongside David Tennant and Robert Carlyle, which tells the story of how the phone-hacking scandal at the News Of The World was uncovered in the 2000s and 2010s.

Comedian Rob Beckett is back on the show to promote his upcoming stand-up tour, which kicks off in Manchester on March 19.

Singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri will perform on the show and join Claudia and the guests for a chat after her performance.

When is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All previous episodes from series 32 are available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer, with tonight’s episode available for catch-up shortly after it airs live.