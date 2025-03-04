Meghan Markle has returned to Netflix screens across the world with a brand new lifestyle series.

With Love, Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex’s new show on the streaming giant, the release of which coincides with the launch of her new lifestyle brand As Ever. The eight-part series follows the former royal as she shared her best cooking, gardening, hosting and crafting tips with the help of famous friends such as chef Roy Choi, actress Mindy Kaling and restaurateur Alice Waters.

The relaunch of Meghan as a lifestyle guru comes as the former Royal Family member admitted in an interview with People Magazine that she has made “mistakes” in the past. She told the outlet that the experience of re-launching her American Riviera Orchard brand under the new name ‘As Ever’ has had “tons of twists and turns”, adding: “I was figuring it out in real time.”

According to reports, Meghan has effectively been banned from selling clothing under the As Ever brand due to its similarity to another clothing company name. The Duchess was forced to remove plans to sell items such as aprons from her storefront in order to secure her As Ever trademark.

Meghan said: “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

Meghan revealed the name change for her brand in a video posted to Instagram last year. With a reference to her former lifestyle blog The Tig, which was shutdown after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, she told followers: "As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening—this is what I do."

Meghan told People that the decision to shut down The Tig came as she launched herself into the royal life. She said: “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”

With Love, Meghan launches at 8am on Tuesday, March 4 on Netflix UK. You will need a subscription to Netflix to access the eight-part series, with subscriptions beginning at £5.99 per month.