Some fans are calling out Meghan Markle for telling Mindy Kaling that she is a “Sussex now.”

In the second episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, Meghan’s good friend Mindy Kaling comes round to her borrowed Montecito home to help her prepare for a children’s party. The pair start talking about how they grew up on fast food as children and Meghan explained how she used to eat food from chains such as Taco Bell and Jack in The Box.

When Meghan mentions Jack in The Box, Mindy replies: “I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack In The Box and loves it.” When Mindy uses the name Meghan Markle, Meghan makes sure to tell her that “It’s so funny too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Meghan goes on to say that “I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go "This is OUR family name. Our little family name.”

Fans have been quick to react to Meghan Markle correcting Mindy Kaling about her surname and one wrote: "Duchess of Sussex" is a courtesy title she holds only through her marriage. It is not her surname and I'm quite sure she doesn't have '"Meghan Sussex" on her California drivers license. Legally her last name should be Mountbatten-Windsor,” whilst another wrote: “So who criticizes a guest like that? And her last name is not Sussex. Wouldn't it be Mountbatten-Windsor?”

Meghan Markle tells Mindy Kaling that “you know I'm Sussex now,” is this her correct surname? Photo: Justin Coit/Netflix | JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX

Is Meghan correct when it comes to her surname?

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Prince Archie was born in May 2019, his surname on his birth certificate was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, Hello! Magazine reported that “While Harry and Meghan stopped using their HRH styles when they stepped away from the monarchy in 2020, they cannot lose their Sussex titles, unless this is actioned through legislation.”

When King Charles became monarch in September 2022, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children were given the titles of prince and princess. Their names were updated on the royal family’s official website to ‘Prince Archie of Sussex’ and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.’

According to the royal website, “The Duke of Sussex's official titles are The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. He was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) by Queen Elizabeth II in June 2015.

“The Duchess’s official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.”