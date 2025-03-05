After my damning indictment of the new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, I decided to see whether I had been too harsh by watching the second episode, but my original judgement was completely correct.

I know from experience that TV shows can grow on you and that sometimes they improve as episodes go on. I ended my first review of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, with the sentence, Will I be watching the next episode? I am sure you know the answer to this....

After writing this, I decided that perhaps I needed to give With Love, Meghan, a second chance. Had I been too quick to dismiss it as nonsensical and unrelatable?

I sat down to watch the second episode ‘Welcome to the Party,’ featuring Mindy Kaling, an actress and comedian, who is a good friend of Meghan Markle’s. She comes round to Meghan’s ‘borrowed’ home in Montecito and Meghan takes out one of her preserves for Mindy to try and of course advertise to all the Netflix viewers. Mindy then proceeds to say that “When I received that in the mail, a box of your preserves, it was probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life.”

Come on Mindy, one of the most glamorous moments of your life? Why? Because you were receiving a preserve? Or because you were receiving a preserve from Prince Harry’s wife?

Meghan then serves Mindy her frittata and puts some flower sprinkles over it. Yes you read that correctly, flower sprinkles over a frittata. Mindy then asks her, “Are you Tinkerbell?” Mmm, have I been transported into some kind of surreal/fantastical universe where everybody has the time and inclination to drop flower sprinkles over their lunchtime dishes?

I attempted to watch the second episode of With Love, Meghan. featuring (L to R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mindy Kaling, but it became even more fantastical. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The pair then prepare for a children’s party and make cucumber sandwiches together and then Meghan puts together party bags for the kids, including seeds for them to plant. Later on, in a change of outfit, Meghan goes into the kitchen to prepare a fruit platter. “We have our apricots which are giving us that radiant red to orange,” she tells Mindy and her viewers. Mmm, really inspiring stuff Meghan.

Meghan then explains that “I am always thinking about the parent experience, so I will also have a coffee station for the parents.” Wow I clearly have been going to the wrong kids parties over the years where if you were lucky, you could grab a slice of pizza off your child’s plate when they weren’t looking.

As if a coffee station wasn't enough, Meghan explains that there will be a garden motif on the coffee cups that they can take home with them, yes I told you it gets more ridiculous as the show goes on…

Meghan and Mindy then change into floral dresses later, Meghan in a ship-print Sheila midi dress from Emilia Wickstead of course. The pair enjoy the garden party they have prepared and the pair try and justify that this can all be achieved on a budget.

What was I thinking of when it came to persevering with the Netflix show, With Love, Meghan? I promise I won’t be wasting my time watching the third episode…

It is clearly a magical world that Meghan and Mindy live in, but what the Duchess of Sussex and the Netflix team have failed to understand is who are they pitching the show at? Do they think it is enough for her to be just the Duchess of Sussex without neither inspiring the viewer nor at least keeping them mildly entertained. As far as I am concerned, the show is dull and a waste of time.