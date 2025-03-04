Meghan Markle’s good friend, make-up artist Daniel Martin featured in the first episode of her new Netflix series, With Love.

Make-up artist Daniel Martin is undoubtedly one of Meghan Markle’s biggest supporters. He recently shared a post on his Instagram, sharing a trailer of her new Netflix series, 'With Love,’ which features Daniel in the first episode. In the caption for his Instagram post, he wrote: ONE MORE DAY!!! I Couldn’t be more proud of you sis @megan @netflix ❤️

To all our Tig friends from years past, welcome to “Tig TV” 2025!! #iykyk 🤷🏻‍♂️😝💕”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Daniel Martin, he is a world renowned make-up artist, who has 138K followers on Instagram. He has worked with Meghan Markle for many years and created her wedding day make-up.

In the first episode of Netflix’s With Love, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is seen preparing for her friend Daniel Martin’s arrival. Not only does she make him home made bath salts, but she is seen adding flowers to a tray, as well as snacks such as truffle popcorn.

With Love, Meghan: Daniel Martin and Meghan Markle’s friendship, how did he create her bridal make-up? Daniel appears in the first episode of With Love. Photo: Netflix | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Meghan Markle goes on to explain about her and Daniel Martin’s friendship and said: “When it comes to Daniel, we’ve been friends for maybe 15 years.” She then goes on to say that “When I first had my job Suits and started going to events, he did my make-up and we far transcended make-up and became friends. And he has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say. And he’s very much a mainstay.”

Meghan Markle also explained that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet call Daniel “Uncle Daniel” She also said: “I know Daniel very well and I love him to pieces so I want him to feel looked after and cared for for his entire stay with me.”

As well as working with Meghan Markle on suits and for other events, including when she was a working royal, Daniel Martin also created the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding make-up. In an interview with Glamour magazine, Daniel Martin explained that “I wanted her eyes to almost "flutter" as she looked up at Harry (he's 6'1"). I customized and shaped out some corner lashes to give her that doe-eye look, pulling them out on the outer corners. This added weight to her natural lashes without looking heavy.”

Daniel Martin also revealed that to create a glowy wedding make-up look for Meghan, he explained that “I used a luminizer with a dual fiber brush to stipple on top of her foundation. I then used my finger to lightly tap a cream coral color on the apples of her cheeks to add a slight flush as well.”