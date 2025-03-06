The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Drew Barrymore’s hit talk show in New York City to discuss her new Netflix lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan.’

The audience on Drew Barrymore’s talk show were treated to homemade cookies by the Duchess of Sussex. In a preview of the show, Drew Barrymore also made sure to refer to Meghan as Meghan Sussex and said: “This is the Fast Five with Meghan Sussex.”

In the second episode of her Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ Meghan’s good friend Mindy Kaling comes round to the Montecito home Meghan is filming at to help her prepare for a children’s party. When Mindy uses the name Meghan Markle, Meghan makes sure to tell her that “It’s so funny too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Meghan goes on to say that “I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go "This is OUR family name. Our little family name.”

During her appearance on the Drew Barrymore show, Meghan Markle discussed Prince Harry and said: “I didn’t expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and I’m very lucky. I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming, he’s all the things you are describing. And he’s an amazing father.” She also said “I count my blessings, I have a partner who is so supportive of me.”

As Meghan Markle appears on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, what happened to her ex husband Trevor Engelson? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Before becoming the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was previously married to Trevor Engelson who is now a father of three. In February he revealed that his wife Tracey Kurland had given birth to a little boy, their first son, Logan Stanford Engleson.

Trevor Engelson wrote: “We are so proud to introduce the world to Logan Stanford Engelson!'

“Our boy can’t wait to meet his big sisters.

“I lay in awe of my bad ass wife who somehow pulls this all off with grace and composure” He also said: “Once again, I’m the luckiest guy I know.”

Trevor Engelson and Tracey married at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California, in May 2019.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that Tracey Kurland, “is the daughter of Stanford Kurland, the infamous moneyman who made millions writing the risky loans that lead to the 2008 housing crash - and millions more buying back those mortgages at a fraction of the cost from the government just a few years later.”

Do Trevor Engelson and Tracey Kurland have children?

The couple have two daughters, Ford Grace Engelson was born in August 2020 and Sienna Lee Engelson was born in November 2021. Their third child, a son, Logan Stanford Engleson, was born in February 2024.

After meeting movie producer Trevor Engelson in 2004, Meghan Markle dated him for six years before Trevor popped the question whilst the couple were in Belize in 2010. Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson married in 2011 at a beachfront ceremony at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

Only two years after marrying, Meghan Marle and Trevor Engelson separated in August of 2013. According to Town & Country, “Their marriage dissolved in a no-fault divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.”

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton’s biography of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex entitled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it would seem that Trevor Engelson was taken aback by the end of their marriage. The excerpt read: “A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"