The latest season of Drive to Survive had all the drama imaginable at its fingertips - and yet barely scratched the surface.

Netflix’s annual documentary series about Formula 1 follows the teams around the world, getting exclusive access to drivers, team bosses and the parts of the paddock the rest of us never get to see.

It’s a hugely popular show, and has sparked a boom in F1’s popularity. Never before has the motorsport captured the hearts of so many fans, with the newfound populism meaning the stars are now adored (and despised) on the same level as footballers.

The most recent F1 season had so much drama and controversy that fans were wondering how Netflix could possibly cram everything into the usual 10 episodes.

Watching Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finally win the Monaco Grand Prix was one of the high points in the new series of Netflix's Drive to Survive. | Getty Images

Here’s the trick - they don’t.

In a season where Max Verstappen finally faced some competition for the drivers’ championship, Lewis Hamilton made a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo was ousted after a string of poor performances and rookie drivers were given surprise opportunities - not to mention everything that happened with Red Bull boss Christian Horner - you would be forgiven for thinking series 7 of Drive to Survive would be a non-stop rollercoaster.

But as an F1 enthusiast, I have been left bitterly disappointed by the show.

If you’ve never heard of F1 before, then Drive to Survive is a great jumping-off point; F1 has been around (officially) since 1950, and it’s almost impossible to go back and watch every single Grand Prix. Many of the earliest races weren’t even broadcast on television, let alone archived for fans to watch decades later.

Sergio Perez’s disasterous season was one of the big talking points last season - but Netflix never really looked behind the curtain at Red Bull. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For these newcomers, the show gives them a great tease into what the sport is like - which drivers they might like or dislike, the challengers and the also-rans, and the glitz and glamour of the F1 circus.

But when some of the greatest storylines of the season are omitted entirely, and those which are included are done so on a surface level, I can’t help but feel robbed.

I mean, for goodness sake, teenage Brit Ollie Bearman was thrust into a Ferrari at a moment’s notice in Jeddah last year when Carlos Sainz pulled out with appendicitis. He jumped into the car, went wheel-to-wheel with Lando Norris and finished seventh. He beat Lewis Hamilton - and didn’t even get a mention for it.

And as for everything that went on with Christian Horner, with his alleged inappropriate messaging of a female colleague, Netflix seemed intent on trying to trick fans that nothing had happened at all. Wife Geri Horner features so much in the series - and always with a huge smile on her face - that I couldn’t help but draw comparisons with Jackie and Simon from BBC sketch show Come Fly With Me.

Watching Christian and Geri Horner in Drive to Survive, I just couldn't get the image of these two out of my head. | BBC

To give the show its dues, there are two elements where it genuinely shines. One is with Lando Norris, who unlike some other drivers allows himself to be open and vulnerable around the Netflix crews. He gets a bunch of screentime this series as he challenges Verstappen for the world title, and gives fans a true insight into how he’s feeling.

The other part is Charles Leclerc’s emotional victory at Monaco - his home Grand Prix where he has been cursed throughout his racing career. From gearbox failure to pit-stop problems, the streets of Monte Carlo have haunted him for years. I dare you not to smile as you watch him finally break the curse, as he reflects on the journey he’s been on to get to that point. It’s powerful stuff.