While Take That and Machine Gun Kelly did their best to ruin the evening, some of the teams decided to throw caution to the wind and throw up car designs that have been ruined by corporate greed.

For many cars, sponsorship has taken precedence over style, with one of the championship contenders selling their soul in exchange for a quick buck. That being said, some teams elsewhere on the grid have truly outdone themselves, with a couple of teams showcasing their best liveries in years.

Here are the 2025 F1 liveries ranked from best to worst - and why I do or do not like them.

1 . Visa Cash App Racing Bulls The new white livery of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, with the blue towards the rear wing and the striking yellow and red of the Red Bull logo itself? This car is utterly beautiful | Getty Images Share

2 . Mercedes-AMG Petronas Over the past few years, Mercedes have experimented with both black and silver liveries. This season, they have combined the two - the gradient work is perfect, complimented nicely with the Petronas-themed blue trim. | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . BWT Alpine Not everyone is a fan of the pink and blue combination, but I love the contrast and how it stands out from the rest of the grid. The colours have been balanced well too, and don't bleed into each other on different components. | AFP via Getty Images Share

4 . Atlassian Williams Racing The positioning of the Duracell battery is something I'm a big fan of on the Williams, and instead of being carbon fibre merchants like previous years, they've actually properly painted the car this time around. | Getty Images Share