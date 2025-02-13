The F1 75 event is set to have a headline performance from a classic 90s and 00s boyband.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Take That have been lined up to perform at the sport's 2025 season launch at London's O2 Arena next Tuesday (February 18), where all ten racing teams will be unveiling their new drivers and car liveries in front of a packed crowd in a special event to celebrate the championship's 75th anniversary year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Formula 1 fans are in for a massive treat at the 02. Not only will they be seeing the cars and drivers up close, but Take That will be playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some other big-name stars booked, too. It is the first time in Formula 1 history that they've put on an event like this and it's all to celebrate 75 years of the sport. The organisers think Take That will really lift the event.”

Take That are rumoured to be headlining the F1 75 event next week. | Getty Images

It would not be the first time a musical twist has been put on a car launch; the Spice Girls unveiled McLaren’s challenger in 1997 and an orchestral performance of the Italian national anthem accompanied Ferrari’s SF-23 launch in 2023.

It promises to be a busy few days for Take That group - consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - as they are also set to perform at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, February 16.

The band were back on the road with their This Life on Tour last year but Barlow admits that he feared they would never tour again at one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Heat magazine, he said: "We’re all relieved [to be back on tour]. There was definitely a moment three or four years ago when we thought: 'Will we ever be back onstage again?' So it was a huge relief to go back on tour.

“We’ve been hugely ambitious, and we’re really proud to be playing the amount of dates we’re playing. It’s been terrific so far.”