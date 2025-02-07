Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt has shared that he still visits Michael Schumacher “regularly” and updated fans on his condition.

Seven-time F1 champion Schumacher, now 56, sustained severe injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013.

Since then, details about the F1 legend’s condition have remained largely private, with his wife, Corinna, determined to protect his privacy as he continues his recovery. Todt, who played a key role in Schumacher’s success at Ferrari during his dominant run of five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004, has been one of the few people to provide occasional updates.

This week, he once again spoke briefly to Italian publication La Repubblica about Schumacher. He said: “The family has decided not to answer the question [about Schumacher’s health], a choice that I respect. I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

Details about Michael Schumacher’s health are kept private from the media. | Getty Images

“Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life which today is very far from Formula 1.”

Todt has previously mentioned watching Formula 1 races with Schumacher, despite the uncertainty surrounding his medical condition. In 2023, he acknowledged that Schumacher is “simply not the Michael he used to be.”

He added: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Meanwhile, the Schumacher family’s lawyer, Felix Damm, explained in October 2023 why no “final report” has been issued regarding his health.

“It was always about protecting private things,” Damm told the German outlet LTO. “We considered whether a final report about Michael’s health could be the right way to do this.”