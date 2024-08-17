From left, F1 drivers Keke Rosberg, Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell.From left, F1 drivers Keke Rosberg, Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell.
From left, F1 drivers Keke Rosberg, Michael Schumacher and Nigel Mansell. | Getty Images

The 10 sexiest F1 drivers of all time - including legends Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Earlier this week, I was sent a press release ranking F1 drivers by how sexy they were. No, I’m not even joking.

The press release in question came via BoohooMan, and used AI technology to determine who was mathematically the most attractive driver in Formula 1.

But this list was flawed for a number of reasons - not only did it only include drivers currently on the F1 grid, it was wildly inaccurate. I suppose that’s what Boohoo were hoping for - spark conversation and get their marketing campaign flowing.

I, however, am not falling for that; nor am I showing you the appalling ranking that I was sent. Instead, here are 10 of the sexiest F1 drivers of all time, in no particular order, and none of them can be disputed.

1. Keke Rosberg

Seldom seen without his trademark handlebar mustache, Keke Rosberg won the F1 world championship in 1982. The "Flying Finn" as he became known, was the first racer from his country to win the crown. Outside his racing overalls he could usually be seen wearing skin-tight t-shirts and holding a cigarette. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

2. Francois Cevert

With his piercing blue eyes and impressive trophy cabinet, Francois Cevert fully deserves a spot on this list. He's a driver who somewhat flies under the radar, but drove alongside Sir Jackie Stewart in the 70s for Tyrell. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

3. Michael Schumacher

They say success is attractive, and so few can rival Michael Schumacher in that aspect. The seven-time world champion dominated the sport in the early 2000s, with his Ferrari being practically unmatched. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

4. Lewis Hamilton

Much like Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton is almost drowning in success. While he tattoos aren't exactly my cup of tea, there's no denying that he's a good-looking bloke. | David Davies/PA Wire Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

