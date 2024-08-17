I, however, am not falling for that; nor am I showing you the appalling ranking that I was sent. Instead, here are 10 of the sexiest F1 drivers of all time, in no particular order, and none of them can be disputed.
1. Keke Rosberg
Seldom seen without his trademark handlebar mustache, Keke Rosberg won the F1 world championship in 1982. The "Flying Finn" as he became known, was the first racer from his country to win the crown. Outside his racing overalls he could usually be seen wearing skin-tight t-shirts and holding a cigarette. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images
2. Francois Cevert
With his piercing blue eyes and impressive trophy cabinet, Francois Cevert fully deserves a spot on this list. He's a driver who somewhat flies under the radar, but drove alongside Sir Jackie Stewart in the 70s for Tyrell. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Michael Schumacher
They say success is attractive, and so few can rival Michael Schumacher in that aspect. The seven-time world champion dominated the sport in the early 2000s, with his Ferrari being practically unmatched. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Lewis Hamilton
Much like Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton is almost drowning in success. While he tattoos aren't exactly my cup of tea, there's no denying that he's a good-looking bloke. | David Davies/PA Wire Photo: David Davies/PA Wire
