The press release in question came via BoohooMan, and used AI technology to determine who was mathematically the most attractive driver in Formula 1.

But this list was flawed for a number of reasons - not only did it only include drivers currently on the F1 grid, it was wildly inaccurate. I suppose that’s what Boohoo were hoping for - spark conversation and get their marketing campaign flowing.

I, however, am not falling for that; nor am I showing you the appalling ranking that I was sent. Instead, here are 10 of the sexiest F1 drivers of all time, in no particular order, and none of them can be disputed.

1 . Keke Rosberg Seldom seen without his trademark handlebar mustache, Keke Rosberg won the F1 world championship in 1982. The "Flying Finn" as he became known, was the first racer from his country to win the crown. Outside his racing overalls he could usually be seen wearing skin-tight t-shirts and holding a cigarette.

2 . Francois Cevert With his piercing blue eyes and impressive trophy cabinet, Francois Cevert fully deserves a spot on this list. He's a driver who somewhat flies under the radar, but drove alongside Sir Jackie Stewart in the 70s for Tyrell.

3 . Michael Schumacher They say success is attractive, and so few can rival Michael Schumacher in that aspect. The seven-time world champion dominated the sport in the early 2000s, with his Ferrari being practically unmatched.