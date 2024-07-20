Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen could be raising the sport’s next generational talent.

Once every decade or so, a driver comes along who takes the world of F1 by storm. At the moment that’s Max Verstappen, before him Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and so on.

Currently touted for greatness is Formula 2 starlet Kimi Antonelli, who could find himself racing for Mercedes in F1 next season, alongside British driver George Russell. But it is down in the early years of motor racing that we may have found the next world-beating superstar.

Ex-F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen retired from the sport in 2021, having raced for the likes of McLaren, Lotus and Ferrari - the latter of which he won the title with in 2007. Nicknamed the Iceman, Raikkonen described racing as a “hobby” rather than a profession, and maintained a cool, calm and collected manner both on and off the track.

He adorably nicknamed his children the “Ice cubes” on Instagram, in reference to his own cult status among F1 fans. But it’s his son Robin who is now grabbing headlines at the tender age of nine.

At a recent karting event at the Franciacorta Karting Track in Brescia Bay, Italy, Robin won two races in two days - and did so in dominant fashion. The races formed part of the Rotax Max Challenge Switzerland championship, which the Finnish youngster is also winning at a canter.

In a video posted to Reddit, fans watched young Robin win one of the races by the karting equivalent of a country mile. With all the karts being the same - and slipstreaming being so powerful in small machines - most races finish with all drivers seeing the chequered flag while sat bumper to bumper.

But this race concluded with little Raikkonen finishing a staggering nine seconds ahead of his nearest rival, which in motor racing terms is basically an eternity. Raikkonen stormed to victory in front of both a delighted crowd and Maurizio Arrivabene - the former boss of Scuderia Ferrari.