Professional wrestler Vince Steele has died at 39 after suffering a medical emergency while in the ring.

Steele, known as the Jurassic Juggernaut, competed on independent circuits. He was scheduled to appear at a Brii Combination Wrestling (BCW) event in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, last Sunday (March 16) when the medical problems struck, according to local media reports.

On Monday, March 17, BCW confirmed the wrestler had died. Steele had been booked for a four-way match at the event.

A BCW spokesperson said: “During yesterday’s event, Vince suffered a medical emergency in the ring - we want to express our deepest gratitude to the Ridgefield Park Police Department, who were on the scene within minutes and immediately provided emergency medical assistance.

“Despite their rapid response and the best efforts of first responders, we tragically lost Vince. This is an unimaginable loss, and we ask for patience and respect as we process this tragedy.

“We will share more details in the coming days on how we plan to honor Vince’s incredible legacy.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but it has been suggested that Steele may have had a cardiac arrest.

Steele, a veteran in the industry, also wrestled for promotions such as Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) and American Championship Entertainment.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of the Jurassic Juggernaut, Vince Steele,” a CCW spokesperson added. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.

“Rest in peace, big man. You will forever be missed.”