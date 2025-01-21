Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professional wrestler Kurtis Chapman took his own life just days after celebrating Christmas with his family, an inquest has revealed.

Chapman, known in the wrestling world as "Mad Kurt," was found dead in a room at the Ibis hotel in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on December 28, 2023.

Pathologist Dr Adnan Al-Badri confirmed the cause of death was hanging. Small amounts of alcohol and ketamine were found in Chapman’s system, but the inquest determined these substances did not contribute to his death.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp recorded a conclusion of suicide, calling the circumstances “a complete and utter mystery.” She explained, “He was living in a flat share with others, he got back with his long-term friend after a separation, his wrestling, which he has had a break from, seemed to be back in place.

“He didn’t seem to have any financial concerns, he had spent a nice Christmas with family and appeared to be behaving normally without concern. For whatever reason, he didn’t go to friends or his girlfriend’s on Boxing Day, he went from his family to the Ibis, booked himself in, and he killed himself. I can comfortably conclude that he took his own life and intended to do so, I just wish he hadn’t.”

Professional wrestler Kurtis Chapman took his own life in December 2023. | Youtube

His grieving mother Leah Chapman said: “Kurtis was a wrestler who performed across the country, this was the big passion of his.”

She shared that he had been heartbroken after stepping away from wrestling but had recently taken up climbing as a hobby. Reflecting on their final days together, she added: “He had spent Christmas with the family and we had enjoyed a few laughs playing games together. I have no idea why he did this.”

Tributes have poured in from the wrestling community. Revolution Pro Wrestling wrote: “We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling, are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters, and magnetic personalities.”

PCW UK Wrestling also shared: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mad Kurt (Kurtis Chapman). Gone too soon, and our thoughts go out to all his friends and family. He will never be forgotten.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information