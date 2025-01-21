Former Aberdeen and Dunfermline manager Jimmy Calderwood has died aged 69. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

A renowned Scottish footballer has died at the age of 69, his former club has confirmed.

Jimmy Calderwood was synonymous with Aberdeen FC, cementing himself as a club legend during his playing days.

He later became a manager, coaching the likes of Dunfermline Athletic, as well as Dutch sides Willem II Tilburg and NEC Nijmegen. Calderwood was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, and his health had been declining since.

A statement by Aberdeen said: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Jimmy Calderwood. The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Throughout his career, Calderwood made a significant impact as a player, representing Birmingham City and several Dutch clubs, including Sparta Rotterdam, Willem II Tilburg, Roda JC, and Heracles Almelo. When he became Dunfermline’s coach, he guided them to the 2004 Scottish Cup final, winning SPL Manager of the Month five times and winning the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2010.

Following his death from complications related to dementia, tributes have poured in on social media.

Tom Ross, a close friend, shared his grief on Facebook. He said: “So sad to hear that my friend, the former Blues defender Jimmy Calderwood, has passed away in Glasgow at the age of 69. He had not been well for some time.

“He lived in Sutton Coldfield while he was at Blues and was a talented footballer, but more than that, he was a lovely man and a great character and wind-up merchant. He also played and managed in Holland and Scotland. A very popular and funny man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this saddest of times. RIP pal.”