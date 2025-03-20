A TOWIE star has been rushed to hospital after she was struggling to breathe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Brockett suffered a severe asthma attack on Wednesday night (19 March), with her boyfriend Jack Fincham rushing her to A&E in fear. The reality TV star's health has reportedly been suffering in the wake of Jack's court case.

A source told The Sun that “Chloe has been ill for months" while trying to keep a strong front for Jack amid his legal woes, but behind the scenes “she’s been cancelling work commitments and not seeing friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Last night she had a bad turn and ended up in hospital with a severe asthma attack. She’s always had asthma but it’s usually under control then last night she was struggling to breathe."

A TOWIE star has been rushed to hospital after she was struggling to breathe. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jack was with his girlfriend at the time, and "rushed her to A&E" where she was seen by professionals, and "spent a couple of hours there then returned home with Jack." The source said the the drama of the last few months "has really taken its toll" on Chloe and her health, with Jack in and out of court after years of legal troubles.

Jack was sentenced to six weeks behind bars in January after his Cane Corso dog bit two people, causing an injury to one individual. However, hours after his sentencing, Jack was released from prison pending an appeal.

He was ordered to pay £3580 to the courts, including a £200 compensation fee to one of the victims and a £50 compensation fee to a second victim. Jack flashed a thumbs up as he was led away to the cells after his sentencing, but Chloe didn’t seem to see any positive side. Instead, Chloe was photographed as she wept in the stands as her boyfriend was handed jail time, seated beside Jack’s brother and parents.