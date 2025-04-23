Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has issued a warning to her social media followers after experiencing a major side effect from Mounjaro weight loss injections.

The former TOWIE star, 44, has been open about her use of the weight loss medication since January, when she revealed that she had begun using weight loss injection Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide. The medication, similar to Ozempic, was originally made to treat patients with type 2 diabetes, but was approved for weight-loss treatment by the NHS in December 2024.

However, the self-proclaimed diva, who has previously been candid about her body image issues, took to Instagram to share a side effect with her followers, telling them that she has become quickly “older” looking while shedding two stone.

She said: “I really don't know what's happened to me. I really don't. It's just come on me overnight. But it has been a year since I've had any little tweakments.

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has said that she was been left looking significantly "older" after using weight loss medication Mounjaro. | Getty Images

“I don't know if it's since I've been losing weight. I sure haven't got ‘Ozempic face’ yet, but it would be the dream right now.”

‘Ozempic face’ is the term given to the reduction in plumpness of the face of those on weight-loss medication such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. As weight loss continues at a rapid pace, the person’s face may become more deflated with sagging skin as the face reacts to the quick fat loss.

Gemma added: “I've always had a fuller face, as you know. I do like expression around my eyes. I want to look natural still. But this just isn't right. What has happened? I am 44 but this is taking it to levels that I never, ever imagined it'd get to.”

What are the side effects of Mounjaro?

Mounjaro, the brand name for tirzepatide could be available to nearly 250,000 people on the NHS. | Sandy Huffaker for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Those who take Mounjaro may experience some side effects from the medication. According to Superdrug’s Online Doctor, the most common side effects are:

nausea

vomiting

constipation

diarrhoea

stomach discomfort

heartburn

burping

excess wind

itching

rash

injection site reactions

low blood pressure

hair loss

Those who take Mounjaro are more likely to experience side effects when they first begin on the medication or when they increase the dosage. Mild side effects are likely to disappear within a matter of days, however if you experience longer-term side effects or more severe reactions to the medication, contact your doctor.