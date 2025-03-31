Jeremy Clarkson quits weight-loss jab Ozempic after putting on half a stone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Petrolhead-turned-farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, has revealed he has quit weight-loss jab Ozempic after he ended up gaining weight.

Ozempic has hit headlines once again after TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson says he put on half a stone after using the weight-loss jab. The Clarkson’s Farm host admitted to trying the jabs two years ago.

However, the 64-year-old said instead of seeing the weight fall off, he actually gained an extra 7lb along with the treatment making him sick. In his column for the Sunday Times newspaper, Clarkson wrote: "I began two years ago on Ozempic, but that didn’t work.

"My body lost the ability to deal with gluttony but once the initial enthusiasm had worn off, my mind still wanted to breakfast on Cadbury Fruit and Nut. This meant I was sick a lot. And after I had vomited, I figured I was empty and could have another bottle and maybe another bar of chocolate too.

"Ozempic turned me into a bulimic version of Henry VIII and, after six months, having put on half a stone, I gave up."

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan on day four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival last month | PA Wire

The negative experience hasn’t deterred the petrolhead-turned-farmer though and has now embarked on a different drug to help him slim down. He said: "Three months ago I started a course of the other one. Muntjac, I think it’s called.

"And this is better because even though I’m only microdosing at the moment, I can open the fridge, look at all the goodies in there and then close it. I haven’t lost any weight but it seems inevitable that, as I no longer want to eat my own body weight in chocolate and beef, I will."

The car fanatic, never missing an opportunity for a motor-based analogy, compared weight loss drugs to winning a marathon - but using a car to complete the course instead of putting in the hard work.

Since hanging up his hat on motoring shows - having formerly presented Top Gear for the BBC and The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime - the star now fronts Clarkson’s Farm, also on Amazon Prime, centring on his newest passion, Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire. Last year he also branched out into the Pub trade opening The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, just down the road from his agricultural endeavours in Chipping Norton.

Clarkson recently unveiled plans to give away 1,000 free kegs of his own Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider to help other pub owners who are struggling. In a video posted to Instagram, he explained: "Welcome to The Farmer’s Dog, it’s a pub I’ve had for about six months now, and I’ve worked out it is a brilliant way of turning £100 into about £94 using nothing but costings.

"The only thing that is saving me from financial ruin is the fact that we serve Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider. If you’ve got a pub and if you want to see if this strategy works for you as well, get in touch with us at our website, and if we like the sound of your pub, if it is the kind of place we want to be in, we’ll send you a free keg. 88 pints of Hawkstone lager or cider for nothing."